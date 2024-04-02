Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .