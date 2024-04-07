Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Gandaki Province. and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.