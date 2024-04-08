Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Provinces

April 8, 2024, 8:17 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

