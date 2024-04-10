Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

April 10, 2024, 7:32 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General
Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal
Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising
Apr 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination
Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden
Apr 10, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Fair In The Rest Of Country And Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province And Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

SAARC Secretary General Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
International Conference On Agrobiodiversity 2024 Begins In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Electric Vehicles Consume 100,000 Units Of Electricity Daily, saving around Rs.20 Million Worth Of Petrol And Diesel: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Urges Development Partners To Join Hands To Establish Nepal As Investment Destination By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane Must Resign For His Oppressive Act: RPP Leader Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024
General Elections In South Korea Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75