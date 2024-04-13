Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Terai

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province. along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at few parts of hilly regions of the country Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.