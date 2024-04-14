Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

April 14, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

