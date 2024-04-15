Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief

Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief

April 15, 2024, 6:11 a.m.

Lt Gen PradeepChandran Nair, Director General of Assam Rifles, paid a courtesy call on the Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, NAat the NA headquarters.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, he returned after completing his official visit to Nepal and was received at TIA by Col Amit Kumar Sharma, Defence Attaché of India to Nepal.

The Gen visited BGSN Kathmandu, Pension Paying Office, Pokhara and Pension Paying Office, Dharan during his five days visit and addressed Ex-servicemen Rally of Nepali Domiciled Gorkha Ex-servicemen at Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dharan. He lauded the bravery of the Gorkha Soldiers and saluted their courage and dedicated service to the nation.

The Gen reminisced the invaluable sacrifices of our gallant Gorkha veterans & affirmed the continued commitment of Assam Rifles, IA &GoI for their meaningful welfare.

The Gen called on Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal at Embassy of India. He commended the DefWg team at Embassy of India for their astute professional conduct in furthering the bilateral ties of both the countries.

