‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone

‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone

April 16, 2024, 7:10 p.m.

Photo 1.jpeg

With the‘breakthrough’ of theNagdhungaMain Tunnel,a new milestone is witnessed in the Nepal -Japan cooperation partnership.

Until today, JICA has had long engagement in the development of transport sector by Grant Aid, of which, one of the notable projects is Sindhuli Road, connecting Kathmandu with eastern Terai. Similarly, JICA has also extended technical cooperation for transport sector such as urban transport management in Kathmandu, etc.

As the first Japanese ODA Loan Project for transport sector in Nepal, JICA started its support for “Nagdhunga Tunnel Construction Project”with a concessional loan assistance amounting to 16.63billion Japanese Yen.

The Loan Agreement was signed in 2016 and the construction work commenced in 2019. Nagdhunga Tunnel will be the country's first mountain road tunnel that aims to improve the road condition around Nagdhunga pass, thereby contributing to achieve the smooth transportation network and improve commercial activities between Kathmandu and other principal areas in Nepal.

This tunnel has two lanes with a total length of 2.69 km, with all essential tunnel facilities such as evacuation tunnel, access road including flyover, tool booth. It is expected to ease the traffic congestion alongNagdhunga-Naubise road section once it comes into operation. Likewise, it will also reduce air pollution,save traffic time and reduce traffic accidents.

JICA 5 (1).JPG

After breakthrough, it will take almost one more year to complete the entire construction and thereafter tunnel operation.

Along with its breakthrough, Nagdhunga tunnel also witnesses a 'breakthrough' in terms of enhancing Nepali efficiency as this is the first time Nepalese manpower has been mobilized in the construction works of a highway tunnel. The project is exemplary in terms of knowledge transfer for highway tunnel construction.

An official ceremony was held today for celebrating the breakthrough of main tunnelin the presence of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka and officials from Department of Roads, Embassy of Japanand JICA Nepal.

JICA 1.JPG

On the occasion, OKUBO Akimitsu, Chief Representative of JICA Nepal, extended his congratulations to the Government of Nepal including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport and the Department of Roads, the Consultant Nippon Koei and its partners, the contractor Hazama Ando Corporation and the sub-contractors for their excellent work, enormous efforts and dedication for the successful breakthrough of Nagdhunga Tunnel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ram Nawami 2024: Importance And Significant For Hindus
Apr 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati
Apr 17, 2024
Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough
Apr 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Apr 16, 2024
Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief
Apr 15, 2024

More on National

Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 32 minutes ago
Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Gifted 35 Ambulances And 66 School Buses In Various Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
DPM’s SHRESTHA’S CHINA VISIT High Profile, Low Key By Keshab Poudel 3 days ago
Second Edition Of Janakpurdham Cultural Festival Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Sambhu Prasad Gyawali’s Contribution In Nepal’s Legal System Remembered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Ram Nawami 2024: Importance And Significant For Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran By Agencies Apr 17, 2024
Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides By Agencies Apr 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
ECONOMY: Growth At 3.3 By Keshab Poudel Apr 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75