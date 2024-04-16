Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough

Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage achieves breakthrough

April 16, 2024, 10:35 a.m.

The breakthrough of the Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage has been made today. The Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage is considered a significant project to take Nepal towards an era of tunnel roads.     

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today switched on the electric control for the breakthrough of the tunnel from both the Dhading and Kathmandu sides. The tunnel connects Sisnekhola of Dhading to Totipakha of Chandragiri municipality-1 in Kathmandu.     

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth and other government senior officials were present on the occasion.     

Likewise, federal lawmakers and Province Assembly members were there to witness the breakthrough ceremony.     According to the Project, the tunnel road will come into regular operation for traffic after a year. Its total length is 2,688 metres. The breakthrough in the evacuation tunnel was undertaken last Saun (July-August, 2023).     

However, it will take some time to fix lights, and oxygen pipes and upgrade the road inside the tunnel, it is said. The total cost of the Project is around Rs 22 billion. It is being developed by the Japanese company Hazma Ando Corporation. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Apr 16, 2024
Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief
Apr 15, 2024
PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel
Apr 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim
Apr 15, 2024
India Gifted 35 Ambulances And 66 School Buses In Various Districts Of Nepal
Apr 14, 2024

More on National

Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Holds Discussions With Nepal Army Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
India Gifted 35 Ambulances And 66 School Buses In Various Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
DPM’s SHRESTHA’S CHINA VISIT High Profile, Low Key By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 9 hours ago
Second Edition Of Janakpurdham Cultural Festival Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Sambhu Prasad Gyawali’s Contribution In Nepal’s Legal System Remembered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In The Travel And Vacation Show 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

ECONOMY: Growth At 3.3 By Keshab Poudel Apr 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024
On The Breakthrough Of The Nagdunga Main Tunnel -For The Development Of Nepal By Kikuta Yutaka Apr 16, 2024
TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROEJCT: A Significant Achievement By A Correspondent Apr 15, 2024
PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75