Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage achieves breakthrough

The breakthrough of the Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage has been made today. The Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage is considered a significant project to take Nepal towards an era of tunnel roads.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today switched on the electric control for the breakthrough of the tunnel from both the Dhading and Kathmandu sides. The tunnel connects Sisnekhola of Dhading to Totipakha of Chandragiri municipality-1 in Kathmandu.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth and other government senior officials were present on the occasion.

Likewise, federal lawmakers and Province Assembly members were there to witness the breakthrough ceremony. According to the Project, the tunnel road will come into regular operation for traffic after a year. Its total length is 2,688 metres. The breakthrough in the evacuation tunnel was undertaken last Saun (July-August, 2023).

However, it will take some time to fix lights, and oxygen pipes and upgrade the road inside the tunnel, it is said. The total cost of the Project is around Rs 22 billion. It is being developed by the Japanese company Hazma Ando Corporation. (RSS)