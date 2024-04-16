Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

April 16, 2024, 10:29 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

