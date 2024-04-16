Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.