The Breakthrough Of The Nagdhunga Main Tunnel: Pride Of Country

Much anticipated breakthrough of the Nagdhunga Tunnel finally came true. The excavation of the 2,688 m-long main tunnel was successfully completed. Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal congratulated all the people concerned, both Japanese and Nepalis, in overcoming so many challenges to reach this momentous milestone stating “You are the pride of country.”

The Nagdhunga Tunnel is the very first mountainous traffic road tunnel in Nepal. Worth Rs 22 billion, three-quarters of which is supported by the government of Japan with highly concessional loans to the Government of Nepal, the construction work is contracted to Japanese engineering companies and they are making every effort for the sake of development of Nepal.

When it is finished after remaining interior work such as lining and connecting equipment, the convenience of traffic will be greatly improved. This will be extremely significant for the promotion of the local economy as well. The construction of the tunnel commenced in 2019. Digging a tunnel in the Himalayan mountainous region, which is still growing and has intricate strata, is an unimaginably difficult challenge.

The inside of the evacuation and main tunnels were repeatedly hit by unexpected floods and collapses during the extremely difficult excavation work. Outside the tunnels, heavy rain caused landslides on the slope faces and the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the progress.

The Japanese teams has been working together with Nepali teams to take on technical challenges in the site, based on their experience in the construction of Sindhuli road, known as BP highway, which was also supported by the Government of Japan. This project provides a unique opportunity to transfer advanced Japanese skills to young Nepali engineers. It would surely benefit the Nepali people in the future.

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will be instrumental for Nepal in achieving sustainable economic development and further deepening of cordial relationship between Japan and Nepal.