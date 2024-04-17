Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati

cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .
There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.
