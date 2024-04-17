Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati

April 17, 2024, 8 a.m.

cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

