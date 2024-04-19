Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi

April 19, 2024, 8:07 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun
Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces
Apr 18, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges To Invest In Tourism Infrastructure
Apr 17, 2024
Halesi Mahadev Temple and Ram Nawami Festival
Apr 17, 2024
The Breakthrough Of The Nagdhunga Main Tunnel: Pride Of Country
Apr 17, 2024

