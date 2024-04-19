Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.