US Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Unveiled 'Let's Discover Patan Darbar' Map

A map named 'Let's Discover Patan Durbar' has been released with the aim of exploring the heritage of the Patan Durbar area, its importance and inspiring awareness about it.

This interactive map made in Nepali and English language is said to be useful for youth and adults. US Ambassador Dean R. Thompson released the map at a ceremony held on Friday.

According to the US Embassy, it was taken as a part of the 'Access to Education Program' which is being operated by the Kathmandu Valley Conservation Fund in collaboration with the Kathmandu Valley Heritage Trust.

It is stated that the aim of the project is to create an opportunity for primary and secondary level students to make their visit to this place full of historical and cultural richness fun, memorable and full of facts.

It is expected that the students will be able to feel the experience of the historical context through viewing the map.

Through fun and interactive activities, students will be able to explore artworks, give their feedback and suggestions. The Trust has been providing free visits to Patan Durbar Square to students of private and public schools every week under this program using the map.

The 'Access to Education Programme' was established by the Trust's Director of Development, Sophia L Pande. The 'Let's Discover Patan Palace' map was first launched in 2017, which featured the three courtyards of the Patan Museum.

The second map released in 2019 included four heritage structures of Durbar Square. The third version includes three temples and a large open space in the square.

The American Embassy in Kathmandu supported the third series through the Trust. Since the program began, more than 7,000 primary and secondary school students have used the map to learn more about Patan Durbar Square.

Kathmandu Valley Heritage Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of Nepal's extraordinary and endangered architectural heritage. Since 2007, the Trust has restored and reconstructed more than 40 historical sites in Kathmandu Valley.