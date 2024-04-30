Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Korea-Nepal Diplomatic Relations

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Nepal Tourism Board jointly organized an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal on April 28, 2024.

The successful completion of the JUGAL Himal expedition by the joint team of Nepal and the Republic of Korea of recently opened mountain peaks in Sindhupalchowk district nearby Kathmandu.

A renowned Korean mountaineer and honorary Nepali citizen Um Hong Gil lead the South Korean team and record-setter climber DawaYangzum Sherpa lead the Nepali team in the expedition from April 5 to April 27, 2024.

As a shining example of tourism collaboration between the Republic of Korea and Nepal is the successful maiden trekking expedition of joint expedition team. This historic achievement strengthened our bond of friendship and showcased the beauty of Nepal’s natural landscapes and the spirit of adventure.

This journey highlighted the potential for collaboration in the field of tourism sector to create unforgettable experiences for travelers and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Hit Bahadur Tamang, minister for Culture, Tourism and Civilavation, attended the Korea- Nepal Friendship Expedition ceremony 2024 in Kathmandu on 28 April 2024.

Minister exchanged congratulatory message on the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Republic of Korea.

He also pointed out that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have always respected and trusted each other, setting a good example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results.

PARK Tae-Young, ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Nepal emphasized the 50-year journey as a tale of shared values and mutual respect, contributing to personal and economic development. I have shared that Korean government has designated Nepal as a priority cooperation country for 15 consecutive years in development cooperation focusing on vocational education, health, agriculture and ICT.

The program was attended by Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil aviation, Parliament members, diplomats,high level officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media persons, businessmen from tourism sectors and all expedition team members.