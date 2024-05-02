Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.