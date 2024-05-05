Nepal Wins 5th T20 Series Match By 6 Wickets Against West Indies

May 5, 2024, 8:21 a.m.

Nepal have registered a victory of 6 wickets against West Indies in the last match of the T20 series on Saturday at Kirtipur.

Nepal succeed in chasing the target of 173 runs losing 4 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

Following the target, Nepali batsmen Anil Sah and Aasif Sheikh hit half-centuries. Sah and Sheikh scored 58 and 51 runs respectively.

Similarly, being not out Kushal Malla scored 37 runs whereas Kushal Bhurtel hit 13 and Dipendra Singh Airee scored 5 runs.

From the West Indies side, bowler Obed McCoy took 3 wickets by giving 36 runs in 3.5 overs and Matthew Forde took a wicket.

Earlier, West Indies have scored 172 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

West Indies have already clinched the Series by winning 3 matches out of 5.

