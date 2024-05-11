India Provides Grant To Built School In Baitadai District of Nepal

Gauri Singh Rawal, Mayor, Patan Municipality and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, jointly laid the foundation stone for the construction of Shree Bhumeshwor Secondary School Building at Patan Municipality-4, Baitadi District, Nepal.

It is being built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.31.05 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representativesof the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ is being utilized for the construction of double storied school building Block-A and Block-C with other facilities for this school.

The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project is being implemented through Patan Municipality, Baitadi. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Mayor, Patan Municipality in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school buildings would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Bhumeshwor Secondary School in Patan Municipality, Baitadiand would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 40projects are in Sudurpashchim Province in various sectors, including2 projects in Baitadi.In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 68ambulances and 29 school buses have been gifted in SudurpashchimProvince, including 5 ambulances provided in BaitadiDistrict.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. T

he implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal.