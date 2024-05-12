Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi

May 12, 2024, 7:44 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will beartly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to continue at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

