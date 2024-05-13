Weather Forecast: Light To Modrate Rain With Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Regions

May 13, 2024, 7:55 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight .

