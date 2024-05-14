Miss Universe Nepal 2024’s Registration Open

Registration for the most coveted beauty pageant ‘Miss Universe Nepal 2024’ is Now open.

The organizer, Global Glamour Venture has announced the application of the pageant amid a Press Meet held at The Soaltee on Monday.

Sangita Puri, National Director of Miss Universe Nepal 2024, said, “The Perfect You -that’s what we all are. I always believed that we all are perfect in our own way and we are super excited to announce that finally the registration is open for Miss Universe Nepal,2024. This year we are committed to making the pageant more democratic and inclusive by accepting women from all walks of life."

She added, "I would like to request every Nepali and Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) woman to step forward and seize this opportunity, and show the entire universe the boundless capabilities of Nepali women. Let us unite on this global stage, illuminating the universe with our strength, talent, and indomitable spirit."

The application is slated to remain open from May 14 till June 15,2024. Interested participants can apply either through the Khalti app or the online form available on all official social media platforms of Miss Universe Nepal. Various activation programs will also be conducted across all 7 provinces throughout the registration period.

Females above 18 who have completed Higher Secondary Education or Intermediate Level are eligible to participate in the competition. There won’t be any other restrictions like height, weight, and marital status. Similarly, besides Nepali participants, Miss Universe is also accepting Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) participants.

The Top 60 will be announced on 2nd of July and the Top 30 will be announced through mini Gala on 11th July. Similarly, The Top 22 will be announced on 31st July and the close camp will be held on 25th August. The grand finale is scheduled to be held on 31st August. Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios is also gracing the stage of Miss Universe Nepal 2024 this year.

The Top 60 will get a comprehensive 2 days training while the Top 22 will get an extended 15 days of training by International Pageant and Image Coach Alexander Gonzalez. Furthermore, the winners will get intensive post event training by Gonzalez till 9th September. Winner of the pageant will represent Nepal at the 73rd Miss Universe 2024 which is scheduled to be held in November, in Mexico.

Khalti has been announced as the official registration partner, Miss Universe Skin Care as the skincare partner, and the Nepal Tourism Board as tourism partner.