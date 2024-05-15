Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted

Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted

May 15, 2024, 8 p.m.

Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg spinner of the Nepali national team, has finally been acquitted by the High Court in the rape case that lasted for almost two years. In one and a half years, Sandeep traveled from prison life to being released on bail and being convicted to acquittal in a rape case.

With the high court verdict Lamichhane's door to T20 World Cup has been opened. Sandeep was acquitted by Justices Sudarshandev Bhatt and Anju Upreti after a continuous hearing of about 5 hours on the second day.

After final hearing on Wednesday Patan High Court has given clean chit to Lamichhane.

Earlier, the Kathmandu district court had found cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane guilty of rape case. Challenging the decision of the district court Lamichhane was went the High Court.

Advocate Saroj Ghimire is led the case and pleaded by senior advocates Sambhu Thapa, Sabita Baral Bhandari, Raman Shrestha and others.

