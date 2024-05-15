PM Prachanda And Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Exchanged Congratulatory Messages

On the happy occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea, congratulatory messages have been exchanged between the Prime Minister of Nepal and the President of the Republic of Korea.

Marking the momentous occasion, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' extended the heartiest felicitations to Yoon Suk Yeol, President, the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister highlighted close and friendly relationship between the two countries based on cordiality, mutual respect and goodwill. While expressing satisfaction over a half-centuryold journey of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister stressed on celebrating the occasion with wider cooperation under the tagline 'Everesting Friendship'.

Similarly, President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, in his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', extended his greetings to the Government and people of Nepal.

He emphasized the strong ties of friendship and cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. He also expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea would further accelerate in the years to come.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal and the Republic of Korea established their diplomatic relations on 15 May 1974.