PM Prachanda And Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Exchanged Congratulatory Messages

PM Prachanda And Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Exchanged Congratulatory Messages

May 15, 2024, 7:04 p.m.

On the happy occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea, congratulatory messages have been exchanged between the Prime Minister of Nepal and the President of the Republic of Korea.

Marking the momentous occasion, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' extended the heartiest felicitations to Yoon Suk Yeol, President, the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister highlighted close and friendly relationship between the two countries based on cordiality, mutual respect and goodwill. While expressing satisfaction over a half-centuryold journey of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister stressed on celebrating the occasion with wider cooperation under the tagline 'Everesting Friendship'.

Similarly, President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, in his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', extended his greetings to the Government and people of Nepal.

He emphasized the strong ties of friendship and cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. He also expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea would further accelerate in the years to come.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal and the Republic of Korea established their diplomatic relations on 15 May 1974.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India Relations Are Unique, Incomparable To Others: DPM Shrestha
May 15, 2024
CAN Lifts Suspension Of Sandeep, Paving The Way To Play T 20 World Cup
May 15, 2024
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted
May 15, 2024
EU-Nepal Business Forum Begins
May 15, 2024
Government Simplified The Investment Process: PM Prachanda
May 15, 2024

More on National

Nepal-India Relations Are Unique, Incomparable To Others: DPM Shrestha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
CAN Lifts Suspension Of Sandeep, Paving The Way To Play T 20 World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Korean Government Supports USD 9.8 Million To Create Green Jobs In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 27 minutes ago
Govinda Raj Joshi Unanimously Elected Chairperson Of BPINS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
JAPAN’S FM KANIKAWA’S VISIT TO NEPAL: Strengthening Friendship By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

EU-Nepal Business Forum Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2024
Government Simplified The Investment Process: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2024
Revisiting The EIA Report By Batu Uprety May 15, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit China For Summit This Week By Agencies May 15, 2024
President Paudel Unveiled Policies And Program 2081/82 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75