President Paudel Unveiled Policies And Program 2081/82

Unveiling the policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year 2081/82 BS the annual policies and program of Nepal Government, he said that resilience will be built by increasing adaptability and reducing the negative impact of climate change.

"To address the impact of climate change on mountains, hills, and Terai region, and sustain the high snow-capped mountains and river system, a ‘President Climate Change Management Program’ is being introduced, said President Ramchandra Paudel while unveiling the policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year 2081/82 BS at a joint meeting of federal parliament today.

President Paudel during the presentation of the policy and programme of the fiscal year (FY) 2081/82 today announced that the Citizen Service Centre will be established in coordination with the local level.

He further announced that a plan to continuity of professionalism in sensitive infrastructure related to communication and information technology will be implemented for providing public service without any obstruction.

He said that the law will be formulated for the security of personal data and e-governance.