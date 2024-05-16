Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

May 16, 2024, 11:59 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

