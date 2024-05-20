Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Gusty Wind At Few Places of Madhesh Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.