Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi Province And Lumbini Province

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight .