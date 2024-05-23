Environment And Climate Change Minister Of Bangladesh Calls For Unity amongst Vulnerable Countries

Saber Hossain Chowdhury M.P., Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change called upon the vulnerable countries to unitedly raise voice for meaningful actions to save themselves from the onslaught of climate impacts. He said this while addressing the opening session of the International Expert Dialogue on Mountain, People, and Climate Change organized by the Government of Nepal on Wednesday (22 May 2024) at the Chandragiri Hill Resort in Kathmandu.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister of Nepal Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ the event was attended by high-level delegates including scientists and experts from about 25 countries concerned with the deterioration of the mountain health including the Himalayas.

In his remarks, Chowdhury mentioned that Bangladesh was equally concerned with the melting of the glaciers across the Himalayas, which would certainly have adverse impacts on the rising sea levels in Bangladesh and other low-lying countries. Therefore, urgent action was necessary which can only be implemented with adequate and meaningful support from the developed countries. Adaptation by developing countries will not be enough, mitigation by developed countries will play the key role if the world temperature needed to stabilize at 1.5 degree Celsius. It was unfair to expect climate action only from developing countries, which were fighting climate change impacts along with poverty. “Unless the entire world decarbonizes, whatever we try to do in terms of adaptation and resilience building would never be enough”, he said.

The Bangladesh Minister also spoke as a panelist in the session “Ambition for 1.5 degree Celsius: Urgency for Action in Mountains and Beyond”. His remarks both at the inaugural and thematic session received appreciation, support and solidarity from the audience.

Earlier, on arrival at Kathmandu on Tuesday (21 May 2024), the Minister made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Nepal Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at his office. During the meeting various issues related to environment and climate change were discussed. Mr. Chowdhury recalled with deep gratitude the moral and material support extended by the people and political leadership of Nepal to the people of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971.

On the sidelines of the event, the Bangladesh Minister also attended a trilateral meeting with the Nepalese Minister for Forests and Environment Mr. Nawal Kishore Shah Sudi and Bhutanese Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mr. Yorten Phuntsho. They discussed the issue of vulnerability in detail, particularly in the post LDC scenario, and emphasised on taking a common position in the UNFCCC and other platforms.