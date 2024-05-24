Foreign Secretary Lamsal To Participate In SIDS4 In Antigua

May 24, 2024, 7:03 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is leaving for Antigua and Barbuda this afternoon to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) to be convened by the United Nations in Saint John’s, capital of Antigua and Barbuda from 27 to 30 May 2024.

During the Conference, Ms. Lamsal, in her capacity as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau for the Group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), will deliver a statement on behalf of the Group.

Foreign Secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Conference.

The Conference is organized in every ten years with the aim to review the progress of the Small Island Developing States on sustainable development and propose a plan of action for the new decade. The Fourth Conference will be held under the theme of “Charting the course toward resilient prosperity”.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal will return to Kathmandu on 01 June 2024.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

