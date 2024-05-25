Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, local and low pressure of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, hilly regions of Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country tonight.

..