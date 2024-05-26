India Builds Two School Buildings In Dang District

India Builds Two School Buildings In Dang District

May 26, 2024, 5:51 a.m.

The School Building of Bal Janata Secondary School at Lamahi Municipality, Dang, built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.17.60 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was inaugurated jointly by Mr. Ratna Bahadur Khatri, Social Development Minister of Lumbini Province, Nityananda Sharma, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Jogaraj Chaudhary, Mayor, Lamahi Municipality and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Further, School Building of Shree Padmodaya Public Model Secondary School at Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan City, Dang, built with the Government of India’s financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.28.70 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was also inaugurated jointly today by Nityananda Sharma, Chief District Coordination Committee, NarulalChaudhary, Mayor, Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan Cityand Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Padmoday School (3) (1).jpeg

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representativesof the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of Indiagrant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’,was utilized for the construction of double storied school building, laboratories, provisioning of lab equipment, furniture and other facilities at Shree BalJanata Secondary School atLamahi Municipality. Also, the GoI grant was utilized for the construction of a double storied school building with other facilities at Shree Padmodaya Public Secondary School at Ghorahi Sub Metropolitan City, Dang. These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepalon High Impact Community Development Projects. The projects were implemented through District Coordination Committee, Dang.

The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree BalJanata Secondary Schooland ShreePadmodaya Public Model Secondary School inDang, Nepaland would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

