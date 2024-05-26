Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, local and low pressure of Utter Prades state of India, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of the country tonight.