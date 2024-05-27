Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province. Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province. Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

May 27, 2024, 10:32 a.m.

Generally cloudy in Koshi Province. partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province . Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

Generally to mostly cloudy in Koshi Province. partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province . Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-China Jointly Open All Border Trasnit Points For Trade And Movements
May 26, 2024
India Builds Two School Buildings In Dang District
May 26, 2024
India-Nepal Multimodal Logistics & Connectivity Summit 2024 Organised at Birgunj, Nepal
May 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces
May 26, 2024
Ambassador Goder Encourages Nepalese Educators To Acquire Innovative Early Childhood Education Techniques From Israel
May 25, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Gusty Wind At Few Places of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

POLITCS: Forming New Alliances By A Correspondent May 27, 2024
Nepal-China Jointly Open All Border Trasnit Points For Trade And Movements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2024
New Delhi voters cast ballots in latest round of India's general election By Agencies May 26, 2024
India Builds Two School Buildings In Dang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2024
India-Nepal Multimodal Logistics & Connectivity Summit 2024 Organised at Birgunj, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2024
Ambassador Goder Encourages Nepalese Educators To Acquire Innovative Early Childhood Education Techniques From Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75