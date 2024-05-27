Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province. Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Generally cloudy in Koshi Province. partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province . Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province , at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Provinces Chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

Generally to mostly cloudy in Koshi Province. partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province . Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province tonight .