Ambassador Volk Calls For Greater Cooperation And Investment To Secure Heritage

Ambassador Volk Calls For Greater Cooperation And Investment To Secure Heritage

May 29, 2024, 12:11 p.m.

Australia’s Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk joined the National Conference on Restitution of Heritage from 26-27 May, to urge deeper cooperation among countries, governments and communities for the restitution of stolen heritage to places of origin.

Following the return of a 13th century tympanum (tundal) from Australia to Ratneshwor temple in Patan during the official visit of Australia’s Assistant Foreign Minister, the Hon Tim Watts, in May 2023, the Australian Embassy was pleased to provide support for the two-day conference. Senior curator of Asian Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Melanie Eastburn, joined the conference, with funding from the Australian Government, to provide perspectives from Australia’s restitution experiences.

ab.jpg

Addressing the conference, which was jointly hosted the Department of Archaeology, Government of Nepal and the Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign, Ambassador Volk called on all governments to adequately resource and fund those tasked with creating inventories of heritage, identifying stolen artefacts and managing restitution processes.

She continued, ‘It is vital that governments support local communities to properly secure both existing and returned heritage; and I ask us all to invest in a culture of accountability and enforcement where it is neither acceptable nor possible for those outside and within social or official systems to misappropriate heritage items.”

Ambassador Volk welcomed the ‘Lalitpur Declaration’ by the National Conference on Heritage Recovery as a foundation for a planned international conference on restitution to be hosted in Nepal in early 2025. The Declaration calls on the Government of Nepal to “develop 'heritage diplomacy' as a key component of its international engagement and take a leadership role in the accelerating worldwide campaign for return of heritage”.

abb.jpg

Ambassador Volk said, “I believe Nepal is well placed to take forward these conversations and to shape global approaches. This reflects the role the country has played for thousands of years as the epicentre of tangible and intangible cultural heritage that has reached out into the region and beyond.”

AGNSW Senior Curator Eastburn spoke about her work on the return to Nepal of the Yakshi tundal in 2023, on a panel titled, “Lived Experiences of Repatriations: Return to the Community”.

aaa.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and Helvetas Nepal Signed Project Implementation Agreement To Implement TTDP
May 29, 2024
Kailash Sirohia, Publisher Of Kantipur Media Group, Was Released Under All-round Pressure
May 29, 2024
Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal Addressed SIDS4 Meeting
May 29, 2024
Nepalese Peacekeeper to be honored posthumously at UN ceremony
May 29, 2024
FNCCI Koshi Launched Innovative Database System
May 29, 2024

More on National

Kailash Sirohia, Publisher Of Kantipur Media Group, Was Released Under All-round Pressure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Nepalese Peacekeeper to be honored posthumously at UN ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Met UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS: Dispute Over New Currency By Keshab Poudel 10 hours, 1 minute ago
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Kathmandu, Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal-China Jointly Open All Border Trasnit Points For Trade And Movements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and Helvetas Nepal Signed Project Implementation Agreement To Implement TTDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal Addressed SIDS4 Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
FNCCI Koshi Launched Innovative Database System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
POLITCS: Forming New Alliances By A Correspondent May 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province. Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75