Foreign Secretary Lamsal Met UN Secretary-General

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, the United States.

The Nepal Mission to the UN in New York stated that discussions were held on the Nepal-UN partnership, Nepal's graduation from the LDC category, UN's contribution to Nepal's development efforts, issues related to climate change and the importance of effective multilateralism, among other issues.

Foreign Secretary Lamsal is in the US to attend the General Debate of the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) on behalf of the groups of LDCs.

Likewise, Secretary Lamsal has congratulated SIDS for adopting an ambitious and action-oriented blueprint and expressed LDC's solidarity with SIDS.

She underlined the high cost paid by the countries in special situations due to climate change and urged the international community to support them, according to the Nepal Mission to the UN in New York. (RSS)