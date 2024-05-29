Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

May 29, 2024, 11:57 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and Helvetas Nepal Signed Project Implementation Agreement To Implement TTDP
May 29, 2024
Kailash Sirohia, Publisher Of Kantipur Media Group, Was Released Under All-round Pressure
May 29, 2024
Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal Addressed SIDS4 Meeting
May 29, 2024
Nepalese Peacekeeper to be honored posthumously at UN ceremony
May 29, 2024
FNCCI Koshi Launched Innovative Database System
May 29, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province. Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country. Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder, Lightning And Gusty Wind Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and Helvetas Nepal Signed Project Implementation Agreement To Implement TTDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Kailash Sirohia, Publisher Of Kantipur Media Group, Was Released Under All-round Pressure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal Addressed SIDS4 Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Nepalese Peacekeeper to be honored posthumously at UN ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
FNCCI Koshi Launched Innovative Database System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Met UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75