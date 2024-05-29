Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province tonight.