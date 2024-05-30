Foreign Secretary Lamsal Attended Several Meetings Of SIDS4

Foreign Secretary and the Head of the Nepali Delegation to the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) Ms. Sewa Lamsal paid a courtesy call on Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade & Barbuda Affairs of Antigua & Barbuda today.

Discussion during the meeting covered Nepal-Antigua and Barbuda relations, implementation of Internationally Agreed Development Goals, including Sustainable Development Goals, Doha Programme of Action, Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS.

They also expressed the need for solidarity among countries in special situations to fight against common global problems such as climate change.

The Conference is being held under the theme of “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda from 27 to 30 May 2024 and will conclude on 30 May 2024 with the official closing ceremony. The Foreign Secretary is schedule d to depart for Nepal on 30 May 2024.