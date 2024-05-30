Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Lumbini Province .tonight.