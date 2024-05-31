Israel Continues Its Efforts To Bring Back 125 Hostages Including Bipin Joshi From Hamas Captivity

Israel's ambassador to Nepal, Hanan Goder, has demanded the unconditional release of all 125 hostages, including Bipin Joshi, who were held captive by the terrorist t group Hamas.

“The murderous events of 7th October will be remembered for every by every Israeli. Some of the photos from that day are exhibited here. I know they are shocking. I will add that the release of the remaining 125 hostages that are held until now by Hamas is one of the our major goals. We will continue to make any efforts and bring them safe home,” said Ambassador Goder.

“Independence and Sovereignty are dear to any nation. In our case, it took us 2000 years to obtain it again. Israel is proud of what we have achieved during the period of 76 years.”

On the occasion of Israel's 76th Independence Day, Ambassador Goder said that Israel's main goal is their liberation. He said that at a ceremony organized here on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. He also expressed his commitment that Israel will continue to maintain peace and tolerance in West Asia.

Appreciating the bold step of the then Nepal government to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and Nepal in 1960, Ambassador Goder said that although Israel and Nepal are geographically far away, the relationship between the government and the people is strong.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Speaker, MPs, leaders of various political parties, former foreign ministers, Ambassadors and diplomats from the diplomatic missions based in Kathmandu, high-ranking officials from the Government of Nepal, industrialists, businessmen, senior media persons and other prominent people of the society.

On the occasion of Independence Day, photos of the damage caused in Israel by the extremist group Hamas eight months ago were displayed. Those pictures taken by Ziv Koren are proof of the inhumane activities of that group.

One thousand one hundred and thirty-nine people, including ten Nepali students, were killed in the attack by Hamas on October 20th. During the attack, the group captured 252 Israelis and foreigners. During the temporary ceasefire, Hamas released 150 people, including 22 foreigners.