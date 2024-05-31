Weather Forecast: Light Rain and Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

May 31, 2024, 7:27 a.m.

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of Lumbini Province tonight.

