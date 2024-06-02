Defence Minister Paid Tributes To Kalu Pande

Defence Minister offers floral tributes to Kalu Pande

June 2, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

Defence Minister Hari Prasad Upreti visited the cemetery of Kaji Kalu Pande at the Dahachowk area of Chandragiri Municipality-1 on Saturday and offered floral tributes to Pande's statue.

Pande had received martyrdom in the first battle of Kirtipur on Jestha 19, 1814 BS.

A Memorial Day was marked today at Dahachowk in the presence of the Defence Minister.

On the occasion, Member of House of Representative Krishna Gopal Shrestha, serving and retired generals of the Nepali Army, local government representatives, local people and officials of the Kaji Kalu Pande Memorial Foundation were present.

The government in 2021 had built a five-storey view tower at the cemetery of Kaji Kalu Pande.

