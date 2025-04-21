Four people died in Taplejung after their vehicle caught fire after getting entangled in a live wire

Four people have died in Taplejung after their vehicle caught fire after getting entangled in a live wire lying on the road due to the negligence of the Electricity Authority.

Four people died when a Bolero vehicle on its way to Pathibhara Darshan caught fire due to an electric shock on the Kaflepati road section of Phungling Municipality-10 in Taplejung.According to the District Police of Taplejung, a fire suddenly broke out in a bolero vehicle (Me 1 Cha 3011) at Sewaro Chowk, Fungling Municipality-10.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed, according to information officer at the district police, Bibek Basnet.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the vehicle got tangled in the wire that had broken off from an electric pole and fell onto the road at around 5.00 am Monday.

According to information officer Basnet, a team of 15 police personnel led by Inspector Rabi Rawal had immediately arrived at the accident site no sooner the report of the fire was received.

It has been reported that the injured have been immediately rescued and sent to the district hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police sources said, adding the fire has been completely brought under control.