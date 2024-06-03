Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Stall As Gazans Await Aid

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Stall As Gazans Await Aid

June 3, 2024, 7:48 a.m.

Israeli forces said on Friday they are continuing to make progress in the fight against Hamas. They have captured a key area along the border of Gaza and Egypt, in addition to advancing in the center of Rafah. Ceasefire talks are stalled, and both sides are trading blame for the lack of progress.

Hamas leaders said in a statement on Thursday they are ready for a "complete agreement," including releasing the hostages they seized in October, if Israel stops the offensive. However, according to Israeli media reports, officials there said they will not agree to end the war in exchange for the hostages.

The fighting in Rafah has resulted in a significant drop of aid entering the enclave. Israeli officials said on Friday 600 trucks' worth of supplies are waiting to be picked up on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

However, aid workers say there is much more to be done.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Deputy Spokesperson Jens Laerke appeared at a press conference in Geneva on Friday. He said, "It does not stop when you drop off just a few meters across the border, and then drive away and then leave it to humanitarians to drive through active combat zones, which they cannot do, to pick it up."

Laerke added that aid workers need "safe" and "unimpeded" access to the drop-off points.

Authorities in Washington are making an effort to get things moving. US media say the White House is arranging a meeting with Egyptian and Israeli officials in Cairo next week to discuss reopening the Rafah crossing.

Agencies

South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea
Jun 05, 2024
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi
Jun 04, 2024
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu
Jun 04, 2024
India To Count Votes Cast In Weeks-long General Election
Jun 04, 2024
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons
Jun 03, 2024

More on International

South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea By Agencies 12 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Diplomats Trade Accusations Over North Korea Satellite Launch Attempt By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
Israel Seizes Control Of Border Area Between Gaza, Egypt By Agencies 5 days, 11 hours ago
Trump guilty on all counts in NY criminal trial By Agencies 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy Of India In Nepal Celebrates The World Environment Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024
Nepal Loses T20 World Cup Opener To The Netherlands By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2024
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi By Agencies Jun 04, 2024
Arun III Hydropower’s Tunnel Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2024
Nagmati is the key for reviving the cultural, spiritual and natural Bagmati River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75