Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

June 4, 2024, 7:44 a.m.

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, will remain partly to mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and one or two places in the rest of the land. There is also a possibility of wind gusts in one or two places in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places in the high hilly and Himalayan areas of the country.

There will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces, and partly cloudy to mostly clear weather in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces and one or two places in the rest of the region tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CIAA FOUND NO DOCUMENTS IN JOSHI'S CORRUPTION CASE Supreme Court Verdict On July 28
Jun 04, 2024
Infosys Honored Global IME Bank Honored by Finacle Process Innovation Award
Jun 03, 2024
NEA Plans to Enhance Electricity Supply in Birgunj Industrial Corridor
Jun 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
Jun 03, 2024
BEEN: At National Level
Jun 02, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate To Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Sudurpashchim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain and Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi Province Along With The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

CIAA FOUND NO DOCUMENTS IN JOSHI'S CORRUPTION CASE Supreme Court Verdict On July 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2024
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu By Agencies Jun 04, 2024
India To Count Votes Cast In Weeks-long General Election By Agencies Jun 04, 2024
Infosys Honored Global IME Bank Honored by Finacle Process Innovation Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2024
A Lot Of Heat Day In Nepal!!! Or Has The Summer Temperature Broken The Record So Far? By Shanker Man Singh Jun 03, 2024
NEA Plans to Enhance Electricity Supply in Birgunj Industrial Corridor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75