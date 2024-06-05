Nepal Loses T20 World Cup Opener To The Netherlands

June 5, 2024, 6:15 a.m.

It was not a start that Nepal wanted, but the team and fans were proud of posing a threat to the Netherlands despite posting a paltry target. Nepal posted a target of 107 runs which the Dutch side chased in 18.4 overs with six wickets remaining as both teams played their first match of the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup.

The 15,000-seat-capacity Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, was packed with Nepali jerseys making it a ‘home away from home’ for the young Nepali squad representing the country in the biggest stage of T20 cricket for the second time; the first being a decade ago.

“First of all, I am not sure if we are in Nepal or Dallas” Logan van Beek of the Netherlands shared in a short talk after the first inning against Nepal as both teams.

Nepal and the Netherlands have been regular competitors in Associate cricket; the Dutch side had travelled to Nepal for two tri-series including Namibia in February-March this year.

