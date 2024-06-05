Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of local wind, westerly disturbance and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, will remain partly to mostly cloudy in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and one or two places in the rest of the land. There is also a possibility of wind gusts in one or two places in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places in the high hilly and Himalayan areas of the country.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country, including Koshi, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces, and partly cloudy to mostly clear weather in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces and one or two places in the rest of the region tonight.