India Built High Impact Community Development Projects In Sunsari District, Nepal

June 6, 2024, 11:17 a.m.

School Building of Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality, Sunsari, built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the total cost of NRs.26.30 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was jointly inaugurated by Rajan Mehata, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Shankar Lal Chaudhary, Mayor, Ramdhuni Municipality and Shri Suman Shekhar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu. Further, School Building of Shree Bhagawati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari, built with the Government of India’s financial assistance at the total cost of NRs.30.50 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ was also jointly inaugurated today by Rajan Mehata, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kedar Bhandari, Mayor, Inaruwa Municipality and Shri Suman Shekhar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

Bhagawati (2).jpeg

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, was utilized for the construction of school building with other facilities at Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School at Ramdhuni Municipality. Also, the GoI grant was utilized for the construction of school buildings with other facilities at Shree Bhagawati Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari. These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects. The projects were implemented through District Coordination Committee, Sunsari.

Bhadgaun (3).jpeg

Chief of District Coordination Committee, Mayor of Ramdhuni Municipality, Mayor of Inaruwa Municipality and Chairpersons of School Management Committee, Sunsari in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in priority sectors.

The set up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to the students of Shree Bhadgaun Sinuwari Secondary School and Shree Bhagawati Secondary School in Sunsari, Nepal and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this region.

Bhagawati (3).jpeg

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 85 projects are in Koshi Province in various sectors, which include 12 projects in Sunsari. In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 146 ambulances and 48 school buses have been gifted in Koshi Province, including 24 ambulances and 11 school buses provided in Sunsari District.

Bhadgaun (4).jpeg

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal.

