PM Prachanda And Indian PM Modi Hold Telephonic Talks

June 6, 2024, 10:41 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic talks.
Prime Minister Dahal telephoned his Indian counterpart on Wednesday to extend best wishes for the successful accomplishment of Lok Sabha elections with the unveiling of the results of the polls held in seven phases.

On the occasion, the two leaders briefly discussed the matters concerning mutual benefits and common interests of both the countries, the Kathmandu-based Indian Embassy said.
PM Dahal expressed his readiness to work in partnership and collaboration with the to-be-formed Indian government so as to further deepen the Nepal-India relations.
PM Modi had also expressed his happiness for having conversation with his Nepali counterpart.

"I am very happy to talk to Prime Minister Prachanda. I thanked him for his warm wishes. Emphasizing our shared commitment to strengthen the deep and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal, we agreed to maintain a positive momentum in our relations", the Indian Embassy quoted PM Modi as saying.

According to the Lok Sabha election results, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured 293 seats, while Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats alone. (RSS)

