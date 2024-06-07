Secretary General’s Engagements In New Delhi And Islamabad

Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, the Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) paid a courtesy call on Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Islamabad on 21 May 2024.

During the meeting, the Secretary General briefed the Prime Minister on the recent progress on activities of SAARC and emphasized the need of sincere efforts from all Member States in reinvigorating the SAARC process.

The Prime Minister, while elucidating the wide-ranging benefits of regional cooperation for the people of South Asia, expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment in strengthening SAARC and assured full support to the Secretary General to carry the SAARC process forward. He also reiterated Pakistan's desire to host the 19th SAARC Summit at the earliest. The Secretary General was on an introductory visit to Pakistan from 20-25 May 2024.

As part of his ongoing tour of the SAARC Member States, the Secretary General earlier visited India from 11-14 May 2024. He had fruitful discussions, about the ongoing activities of SAARC and its Way Forward, with the State Minister for External Affairs of India Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Foreign Secretary Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Secretary (East) Ambassador Jaideep Mazumder and other Senior Officials of the External Affairs Ministry. Indian leadership and high dignitaries reiterated India’s full Commitment to the SAARC process and assured full support to the Secretary General for his endevour to revitalize SAARC. During his visit to India, the Secretary General Ambassador Golam Sarwar addressed the 3rd Shakti Sinha Memorial Lacture on the Future of SAARC hosted by the leading think tank The India Foundation and had interactive discussions with the faculty members of Research and Information System (RIS).

During the visit to Pakistan, the SAARC Secretary General also had fruitful discussions with the Foreign Secretary Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Kazi and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They discussed about the current activities of SAARC and exchanged ideas and thoughts on the future endeavours in revitalization of SAARC to materialize its full potentials for the benefit of the region. The Secretary General also delivered a lecture in the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on the Prospects and Challenges of Regional Cooperation in South Asia and joined in a Panel discussion in the Institute of Research and Studies (IRS) on Revitalization of SAARC.

The SAARC Secretariat has been working relentlessly with the SAARC Chair, Nepal to strengthen the process in attaining the objectives of the Organization as spelled out in its Charter.