PM Prachanda To Pay An Official Visit to India

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is paying an official visit to India to attend the former's sworn-in ceremony to be held on 09 June 2024 in New Delhi.

He is visiting India at the cordial invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister will leave (Kathmandu fot New Delhi on 09 June 2024.

He will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri, and high-ranking officials of the Govemment of Nepal. Prime Minister will return home on 10 June 2024.